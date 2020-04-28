Your opportunity to drive future of road safety innovation

The opportunity to drive the future of road safety innovation and technology is here, with applications for Round 1 of the Australian Government’s $12 million Road Safety Innovation Fund now open.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the program would provide grants for road safety research and technology development to improve safety outcomes across the nation.

“The Australian Government takes road safety seriously, because one death or one crash on our roads is one too many,” Mr McCormack said.

“Innovation is key to supporting the Safe System approach to improving road safety and making safety front of mind for all road users.

“The fund will target innovating projects addressing priority areas including improving road safety in regional and remote areas, reducing driver distraction and drug driving and supporting better safety outcomes for vulnerable road users.

“I look forward to announcing successful initiatives to be funded under Round 1 of the Road Safety Innovation Fund in the coming months and seeing critical safety-improving projects get under way soon after.”

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz urged any organisations with an interest in road safety research and technology development to apply for funding to help make a difference to the lives of all Australians.

“Potential projects can include innovation in road safety management initiatives, new technologies and delivery techniques or research that better informs policy development and outcomes,” Mr Buchholz said.

“The first round of the Road Safety Innovation Fund has $2 million available to fund projects across the country over the next four years.

“This fund is just one of the many ways the Australian Government is investing in road safety to move towards zero fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

“Other initiatives include the $4 million Road Safety Awareness and Enablers Fund, which is helping deliver targeted educational campaigns to reduce risky behaviour and increase road safety awareness, install lifesaving speed signage and collaborate with the community on decreasing road trauma.”

The first round of applications close 18 May 2020 and will be assessed through an open competitive process.

For further information, including application guidelines and submissions, for the $12 million Road Safety Innovation Fund are available at www.grants.gov.au

The Government’s commitment to road safety includes funding for the following initiatives:

Established a new Office of Road Safety, which will support the Australian Government’s road safety agenda;

$2.2 billion Local and State Government Road Safety Package which includes:

—An additional $1.1 billion for the Roads to Recovery Program

—An additional $550 million for the Black Spot Program

—An additional $275 million for the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity program

—An additional $275 million for the Bridges to Renewal Program