Brown & Hurley have always trained apprentices, during good and bad times.
News

Your chance to train with Brown & Hurley

5th Jun 2020 1:25 PM

THOSE wanting to learn how to work with heavy vehicles needn’t worry – COVID-19 has not put a stop to Brown & Hurley launching their annual Apprenticeship Program.

Darrell Koepke (Group Service Manager) said the company has experienced the same high demand and eagerness of applicants, and apprentice uptake has been unchanged through the COVID-19 crisis.

Brown & Hurley have been training people since the inception of vocational apprenticeships and Darrell said they had always put on apprentices during good and bad times.

“We’ve never found it hard to find or keep apprentices, the young people are super keen to learn.”

Darrell said the company leveraged the eagerness of young people wanting to take up the trade by offering product specific training throughout their apprenticeship.

He also said the constant flow of highly trained and skilled tradespeople made Brown & Hurley industry leaders.

The course offers successful applicants full-time employment, a four-year trade qualification, the opportunity to gain employment at the end as a qualified trade person, the opportunity to undertake a dual trade, and access to the award-winning Brown & Hurley technical training facility.

Darrell said about 15 to 20 apprentices were trained per year across all workshop trades including panel, mechanics and auto electrical.

Darrell said retention rates post apprenticeship at Brown & Hurley were high and the company is seeing more female applicants wanting to join the program.

Brown & Hurley realise how important it is to train apprentices to their high standards, so that the company can continue to deliver the highest quality of service and facilities to customers.

Applications for the 2021 program are now open.

– For more information about the program please visit www.brownandhurley. com.au/careers/apprenticeships.

