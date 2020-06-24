Jason Wilbow News Your best truckin’ photos Staff writers 24th Jun 2020 11:26 AM 0 Our readers are fabulous behind the camera - they’ve shared some really great shots with us. 0 Latest News Experts named to help with freight and supply chain strategy News The panellists are tasked with delivering “practical outcomes” for the industry. Farewell, Big Rigs: Reader reaction News We’ve received many lovely messages and thought we’d share a few of them with you. Marty still keeping busy during pandemic News “I would like to put in a word for all those small businesses that have kept open and kept good tucker and hot coffee on the go during this period” We caught up with ‘The Guru’ News “It’s good to be back home now days and I’m happy to be busy, and happy also with the truck and the job, pretty well everything just now!” he said.