Young truckie follows his dream

Corey followed his family into the trucking game.

YOUNG truckie Corey Taylor had a burning desire to have a career as a truck driver whilst working as a concreter several years ago.

Now aged 23 and driving a Kenworth K200 for Exodas out of Brisbane, Corey explained the circumstances when Big Rigs saw him in January at Malanda on the Atherton Tablelands in far north Queensland.

“It was hard work and hot as hell as a concreter and I would see drivers pull up at work sites in airconditioned trucks and I knew that is what I wanted to do,” he said.

Another lure was that Corey has several family members who are truck drivers.

“My brother-in-law and step dad are and I also wanted to follow them,” he said.

Corey has been a truckie for three years now and he was surprised when I told him that statistics reveal the average age of drivers in Australia was 50 plus.

“I didn’t think it would be that old but I love the job and am making a career out of it. The freedom on the road is great,” he said.

Corey was parked on the road behind the Malanda Service Station and Roadhouse where many truckies fuel up.

Malanda is 20km from Atherton and is one of the most scenic places in Oz with rolling green valleys, lots of dairy cattle and numerous tourists’ sites.

“This is a beautiful part of the country and is so green up here compared to many other places. It has been raining a lot up here and many other parts of the country have bushfires,” he said.

Although many companies are reluctant to hire such young drivers because of increased insurance costs those that do can reap the benefits.

Like Corey the young fellas are superfit and genuine assets who are physically able to handle every aspect of the job.

“I have brought up general for Bunnings in Cairns and have a backload of produce to pick up at Mareeba for Brisbane,” he said.

Corey said the Kenworth which is powered by a 550hp Cummins engine with an 18 speed road ranger gear box was ideal for his job.

“It is a pretty good truck but is a bit dirty at the moment,” he said.

The enthusiastic Corey smiled when I told him 90% of drivers I speak to mention a dirty truck.

Corey gets to travel around the country which is another reason he enjoys the job.

“I like stopping at the Barnwartha BP Service Centre in Victoria when down that way because it has good food and excellent showers,” he said.

Like most other drivers Corey reckons there are not enough truckie user friendly rest areas.

“But I like stopping at the Waverley Creek Rest Area in Queensland near St Lawrence,” he said.

When asked what was the worst road he travels along, Corey nominated the highway between Yelarbon and Goondiwindi on the Cunningham Highway.

“It is very rough and you have to be careful,” he said.

Another interesting route that Corey gets is the Marlborough Stretch of the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Sarina in central Queensland.

I told Corey that over the years numerous truckies have told me of seeing strange unexplained lights there whilst travelling at night.

Some has suggest that may come from UFO craft and many drivers have referred to it as the “horror stretch”.

“I have heard the UFO stories but have never seen one or the lights myself,” he said.

The first truck Corey drove was a CH Mack for Newcastle based PD Transport.

Access to the Atherton Tablelands is gained by using one of three routes: The winding Gillies from Gordonvale, the Palmerston just past Innisfail or the Kennedy Highway from Cairns which includes the notorious Kuranda Range section.

Travelling along each can be high risk for truckies with potholes, falling rocks, slippery surface, or just the many turns.

“I think the Gillies is the worst of the three especially when it is raining,” he said.

Outside work Corey enjoys fishing when he manages to get some time off.

“I have caught bream, stingrays and sharks around Gold Coast waterways,” he said.

At such a young age, Corey I looking forward to many decades of driving trucks ahead of him.

“I’ll be doing this all of my working life and wouldn’t want to do anything else,” he said.