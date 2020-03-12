You pay for groceries why not transport?

Mike said he believed “you have the ability to choose your fate as an owner driver”. (AAP Image / Robert Pozo).

“WHEN you got to the supermarket you have to pay before you leave with your stuff. There’s no reason at all that people shouldn’t be paid on production of an invoice and POD’s.”

That’s truckie Mike Williams’ view on the Payment Times Reporting Framework.

NatRoad boss Warren Clark said he believed 30-day payments should be the minimum and wanted to end the “uncertainty and inconsistency for owner-operators as delayed payment or non-payment are contributors to business closure”.

Mike said he believed “you have the ability to choose your fate as an owner driver”. “You can choose the high risk high paying jobs or you can choose a safer course. It can be a crap shoot though no matter what you do.”