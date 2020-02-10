You are a credit to industry

CREDIT TO OUR INDUSTRY; Transport Women Australia Limited boss Jacquelene Brotherton said the transport industry was always at the forefront of the push to give a helping hand to those in need. Photograph Dallas Kilponen

CREDIT TO OUR INDUSTRY; Transport Women Australia Limited boss Jacquelene Brotherton said the transport industry was always at the forefront of the push to give a helping hand to those in need. Photograph Dallas Kilponen

WE HAVE survived the first month of the year, which will be remembered for the devastating bushfires, and the loss of life and homes, plus the innumerable livestock and native animals.

We are still facing down out of control fires, flooding rains and areas of drought; it is amazing what our country can throw at us all at once and what Australians can endure and still survive.

It is no wonder that many of us are considered tough and uncompromising because the very country where we live and conduct our business, hones many of our men and women into steel.

It is during these times of extreme hardship that the best of the Australian concept of helping each other come to the fore.

The trucking industry is always at the forefront of this push to give a helping hand to those in need.

We have seen this in the enormous hay convoys, the amazing work done by Formula Chemicals with the astounding Leigh Smart and his friends, family, staff and possibly anyone who has ever met him joining in the drought runs out to Coonabarabran and Baradine.

There are many other incredible acts of support and kindness out there and I applaud all of them.

This is truly, what this industry and country is all about, a helping hand when needed, a smile and a wave and back to work.

Something some people will never understand in their insular world of “it’s all about me”.

In November 2019, the Transport Women Australia Limited Board grew to eight women, the largest board since the eight founders I believe.

We have started the year with many members renewing in the first few weeks and new members joining.

Our sponsors are supporting us into the coming year and we could not continue without them, especially our Foundation Business Partners – NTI and Volvo.

We are having our first event in Melbourne on February 13, a breakfast sponsored by the NHVR and Teletrac Navman who are supplying speakers for the event.

The event is almost completely subscribed so be quick to get your ticket.

Tickets are free.

We have an International Women’s Day dinner planned for Melbourne and an event planned for Sydney as well.

More on these on our social media or contact 0417422319.

TWAL will host the Board planning weekend mid-February and have an event calendar available by month end.

We look forward to seeing you at a Learning Initiative Breakfast, a dinner, a truck show or another event throughout the year.

We will also be hosting the annual TWAL breakfast at the Hall of Fame 2020 Reunion at Alice Springs in August.

As always, there is much happening in the world of transport and TWAL has several projects for 2020 and beyond.