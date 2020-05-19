Yolande helps drivers stay safe

NATIONAL Heavy Vehicle Regulator Senior Safety and Compliance Officer Yolande was never happy working behind a desk and when an opportunity came up to switch up her career, she seized it.

“I started work with the South Australian government in the agency now known as Department of Planning, Training and Infrastructure (DPTI) as a trainee in 1994,” Yolande said.

“I was located at the Murray Bridge Regional Office when I noticed these guys walking around in khaki uniforms.

“I didn’t think too much about their roles until temporary positions were offered during construction of the replacement Blanchetown Bridge. I knew that working as a secretary wasn’t for me and decided to put my hand up for a position as a Road Traffic Inspector (RTI) at Blanchetown.”

One of Yolande’s early supervisors taught her important lessons that have stuck with her into her current role at the NHVR.

“In my first permanent position as an RTI in Berri I was fortunate to have a great supervisor and mentor who encouraged me to expand my knowledge in all aspects of heavy vehicles,” she said.

“Most importantly I learned to speak to drivers in the manner I’d like to be treated – drivers are not criminals, they’re just trying to make a living.

“To this day I still abide by that philosophy.”

In October 2017 Yolande transitioned into the role of a Senior Safety and Compliance Officer at Berri for the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator

“At the beginning, it was a scary prospect to change employers and move into a role where we didn’t know the expectations or how we’d be received by the industry,” Yolande said.

“Fortunately, my fears never came to fruition. The Regulator has a great focus on education and allows me the opportunity to proactively engage with industry and to help drivers and operators understand the law and keep themselves and other safe.

“This is probably one of my favourite aspects of the job.

“Our typical day consists of mobile patrol or checking station operations.

“Patrol area for my team includes locations in the Riverland, Mallee, Barossa Valley and Mid North with checking stations located at Blanchetown and Yamba.

“Most interactions are focused on safety and involve a quick check of the vehicle, load and driver fatigue, but can vary if there is a breach. Overall, I really enjoy my job as an SCO. We come from a vast range of backgrounds from former police officers, farmers, truck drivers, mechanics, tradies and administration.

“I would strongly encourage anyone with an interest to seriously consider this type of role for a satisfying and stable career.”