Wrong turn leads to long list of fines for Sydney truckie

A DRIVER caught 21 tonnes over the limit of a Sydney road was also travelling in an unregistered vehicle with a cancelled licence, say NSW Police Force Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

Police also allege he was drink driving.

The driver, a 57-year-old man from Yagoona returned an analysis of 0.106 for alcohol after police detected his overweight truck travelling down Horsley Drive at Wetherill Park, which is limited to trucks with a gross vehicle mass of five tonnes or less, in a truck that weighed 26 tonnes.

He was stopped at 8.45am on February 21. A check of his licence found it to be cancelled as of 06/08/2019.

He was issued with a field court attendance notice for the offences of drive with middle range PCA – second offence and drive while licence cancelled – second offence and will appear in the Fairfield Local Court on March 24.

He was also issued with an infringement notice for disobeying the No Truck Sign (GVM) (a $191 fine) and the operator will be issued an infringement notice for allowing the use of an unregistered vehicle (a $686 fine).