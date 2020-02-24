Menu
Subscribe
Login
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force fined this driver.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force fined this driver.
News

Wrong turn leads to long list of fines for Sydney truckie

Kate Dodd
24th Feb 2020 4:44 PM

A DRIVER caught 21 tonnes over the limit of a Sydney road was also travelling in an unregistered vehicle with a cancelled licence, say NSW Police Force Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

Police also allege he was drink driving.

The driver, a 57-year-old man from Yagoona returned an analysis of 0.106 for alcohol after police detected his overweight truck travelling down Horsley Drive at Wetherill Park, which is limited to trucks with a gross vehicle mass of five tonnes or less, in a truck that weighed 26 tonnes.

He was stopped at 8.45am on February 21. A check of his licence found it to be cancelled as of 06/08/2019.

He was issued with a field court attendance notice for the offences of drive with middle range PCA – second offence and drive while licence cancelled – second offence and will appear in the Fairfield Local Court on March 24.

He was also issued with an infringement notice for disobeying the No Truck Sign (GVM) (a $191 fine) and the operator will be issued an infringement notice for allowing the use of an unregistered vehicle (a $686 fine).

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Durkins honour family founder

        Durkins honour family founder

        News HAVE you ever looked at dates, for example on a tombstone where it shows the birthdate and the passing of someone?

        Truckie exercises you can do on the job

        Truckie exercises you can do on the job

        News This workout can be done 2-3 times a week, starting slowly with light weights, then...

        Volvo is the way to go reckons John

        Volvo is the way to go reckons John

        News CALLING in to Kempton’s Mood Food, the Bennett’s Petroleum road house, Truck stop...

        Leon’s break from the spanners

        Leon’s break from the spanners

        News “I’M not the usual driver here, this is Matt’s truck and he’s off sick,” Leon...