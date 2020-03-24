WRF call for patience as WA borders set to close in hours

Western Australians are trying to get home before the border closes, with traffic queued up for kilometres. PHOTO: ABC

PEAK body Western Roads Federation calls for patience as the Western Australian borders close in less than two hours.

Cam Dumesny said there was a 2km queue at the border caused by Western Australians trying to get home.

The WRF is now permanently working from a state supply chain COVID emergency response control room, aimed at keeping the state supplied and the industry moving.

The response is being led by the State Freight and Logistics Council, with various government departments, as well as the NTRTA through Louise Bilato.

Mr Dumesny said the rules and process for WA will be sent out in the next 24 to 48 hours and a hotline will be set up for questions.

He said they were still pushing for no touch forms at the border, ideally with a sign on the dashboard, however this has not yet been approved and OSOM issues will be dealt with this afternoon.