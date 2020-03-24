Menu
Subscribe
Login
Western Australians are trying to get home before the border closes, with traffic queued up for kilometres. PHOTO: ABC
Western Australians are trying to get home before the border closes, with traffic queued up for kilometres. PHOTO: ABC
News

WRF call for patience as WA borders set to close in hours

24th Mar 2020 2:21 PM

PEAK body Western Roads Federation calls for patience as the Western Australian borders close in less than two hours.

Cam Dumesny said there was a 2km queue at the border caused by Western Australians trying to get home.

The WRF is now permanently working from a state supply chain COVID emergency response control room, aimed at keeping the state supplied and the industry moving.

The response is being led by the State Freight and Logistics Council, with various government departments, as well as the NTRTA through Louise Bilato.

Mr Dumesny said the rules and process for WA will be sent out in the next 24 to 48 hours and a hotline will be set up for questions.

He said they were still pushing for no touch forms at the border, ideally with a sign on the dashboard, however this has not yet been approved and OSOM issues will be dealt with this afternoon.

coronavirus coronavirustransport truck drivers wa wa border wrf
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        You’ll still be able to eat and shower, say roadhouses

        You’ll still be able to eat and shower, say roadhouses

        News TRUCKIE favourite Mortlake Roadhouse is assuring drivers their facilities are still open for business.

        SARTA boss explains new interstate rules and obligations

        SARTA boss explains new interstate rules and obligations

        News Peak body outlines steps operators should take when travelling interstate.

        MaxiTRANS well placed to help with new tax write-offs

        MaxiTRANS well placed to help with new tax write-offs

        News The company already has a large range of both new and pre-owned trailers already in...

        Financial support will go a long way in helping trucking

        Financial support will go a long way in helping trucking

        News FINANCIAL support will go a long way towards minimising unemployment and supporting...