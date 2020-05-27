Menu
Al Kuwait arrived in Fremantle from the United Arab Emirates last Friday and six crew members have tested positive for coronavirus. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)
WRF boss asks why industry wasn’t informed of positive cases

Kate Dodd
27th May 2020 10:19 AM

WESTERN Roads Federation boss Cam Dumesny said he is "concerned and deeply disappointed" the Freemantle Port Authority had taken no known action to communicate positive COVID-19 cases on live export ship Al Kuwait.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the ship docked at the port on May 22 and seven members of the 48 on board tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday.

The men were moved off the ship and placed in quarantine in a Perth hotel.

Mr Dumesny said it was "only fair and reasonable" that the transport industry and other stakeholders from the port were kept informed of such occurrence.

"The absence of communication on fosters rumour and fear," he said.

"We want to get to a resolution as soon as possible, so the ship is in a position to leave our port.

"The Police Commissioner has reached out the Australian Border Forcer Commissioner and the Federal Department of Agriculture to try and get an understanding as to why the ship was allowed to berth at our port."

Mr Dumesny said it was intended that live sheep be loaded onto the ship in coming days, before departing before the Federal Government's June 1 mandatory three-month live export pause came into effect.

The ship was due to export 56,000 sheep to Kuwait and the UAE.

All of these sheep are currently being held in a feedlot in Baldivis and will not be able to return to farm due to biosecurity regulations, he said.

"This is a live situation that we are working on with the Federal Government and the exporter," Mr McGowan said.

"I want to stress that we are well prepared for this situation, and have strong processes in place to manage all crew members.

"We will continue to do everything we can to protect Western Australians, and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our state."

A joint WA Government, Freight Logistics Council and Western Federation industry solution to reducing the risk to the transport industry would be released today.

