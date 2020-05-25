Would you support the renaming of this 'iconic' highway?

THE iconic Bruce Highway could be renamed following an Whitsunday MP's suggestion in parliament yesterday.

NQ First Leader Jason Costigan has called for the Bruce Highway to be renamed the Captain Cook Highway, in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the explorer's historic landing in Queensland.

Mr Costigan floated the controversial idea in parliament yesterday, suggesting the rebranding would deliver a boost for regional tourism in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as increasing respect for traditional owners up and down the coast.

He said the renaming of the highway between Brisbane and Cairns would include a section of the highway near the Whitsundays that could be called the Ghia Ngaro section.

"I think this could be likened to the renaming of West Molle Island in the Whitsundays," Mr Costigan said.

