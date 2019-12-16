The worst days to travel on our roads this holiday season

Motorists are warned to be careful on the roads this holiday season.

TRANSPORT for NSW is urging motorists to take extra precaution when planning their journeys this holiday season due to the number of uncontained fires and increased traffic volumes along the eastern seaboard of New South Wales.



TfNSW has revealed traffic information about key locations in NSW to help Sydneysiders better plan their journeys, and is encouraging motorists to visit the NSW Rural Fire Service Fires Near Me and Live Traffic NSW websites for further information about road conditions across the state.

Jonathon Crocker, Senior Manager Regional Operations from TfNSW says the Christmas and New Year periods mark the busiest times of year on the road network, with tens of thousands of motorists travelling up and down the eastern seaboard to their holiday destinations.

"We want to ensure motorists are getting to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible, however we urge everyone to be patient as conditions are continuously changing due to the number of bushfires state-wide. We encourage holiday goers to use all of the available online-resources before they hit the road.

"Based on last year's traffic data, we predict the weekend before Christmas and the weekend before New Year will be the busiest times to travel along the east coast of NSW."

Woodburn and Hexham in the north and Nowra, Batemans Bay and Jervis Bay in the south have been identified as significant traffic hotspots over this period, with up to 60 minute delays predicted in some of these locations.

Predicted travel times may vary and road closures and detours could also come into effect, depending on the state of the bushfires during the Christmas and New Year period.

For traffic information about key locations in NSW, visit: www.rms.nsw.gov.au/holiday-journeys

For live traffic updates, visit: livetraffic.com

For live bushfire updates, visit: rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me

Worst days to travel on our roads from this Wednesday when NSW public schools break up….

Friday 20th, Saturday 21st, Monday 23rd and Friday 27th Dec

Thursday 2nd Jan

Coastal areas where most delays are expected prior to Christmas

Nowra on the south coast - delays of between 20-45 minutes are expected

Hexham (north of Newcastle) - delays of 40-45 minutes expected

Woodburn on the far north coast - delays expected in both directions - up to 75 minutes if northbound.

Delays expected between Christmas and New Year

Bateman's Bay on the south coast -delays in all directions up to 75 minutes

Nowra and Jervis Bay will be problem spots as well

Woodburn again on the North coast will be an issue with delays up to 75 minutes

Hexham will also have major delays

Delays expected following New Years