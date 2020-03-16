World-first study on fatigue and distraction causes

A landmark study analysing truck driver performance behind the wheel has provided a world-first window into fatigue and distraction among truck drivers.

Monash University’s Accident Research Centre researchers, in partnership with Seeing Machines, Ron Finemore Transport and Volvo Trucks Australia, tested fatigue prevention and driver-monitoring technology in working fleet trucks on the road and in a new purpose-built truck simulator based at MUARC to measure truck driver performance.

Seeing Machines technology was used alongside Guardian to study driver behaviour and the team was able to accurately detect the drivers’ level of fatigue well before a safety critical event like a microsleep occurred.

They also tested distraction monitoring in real time – and the technology can detect where the driver is looking, in a breakthrough innovation.

The team also created a comprehensive distraction warning system for drivers.

Ron Finemore Transport’s team fitted 10 fleet trucks with the technology and monitored drivers for nine months.

More than 100 drivers participated, driving more than 1.5 million kilometres, and data was collected from 22,000 trips.

Associate Professor Michael Fitzharris said the research would allow a rethink of current best practice in managing driver fatigue and distraction levels for commercial drivers and had major implications for policy.

“This research will enable the implementation of highly advanced and sophisticated driver-monitoring technology that will play a key role in reducing the number of people killed and injured on our roads in the future,” he said.