WorkSafe says industry must adapt to changing landscape

WorkSafe Victoria has released safety measures for the industry to take during the crisis.

WorkSafe Victoria has released safety measures for the industry to take during the crisis.

WORKSAFE has issued an alert reminding the transport and logistics industry of safety measures to take during the COVID-19 crisis.

The reminder cited the increased need for deliveries to shops, homes and distribution centres and the temporary lifting of heavy vehicle curfews may lead to several safety issues including longer shifts and travel at unusual times, more loading and unloading, reduced availability for vehicle maintenance, increased traffic at distribution and shopping centres and risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Recommended ways to control risks

WorkSafe says employers and self-employed persons should ensure:

fatigue risks are controlled and drivers are fit for work

effective infection control policies, procedures and practices are in place and are followed

vehicle maintenance schedules are in place and followed

hazardous manual handling risks are eliminated or reduced

traffic management systems are in place are followed

people, vehicles, and mobile plant are separated

Legal duties

Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004, employers must, so far as is reasonably practicable, provide and maintain a working environment that is safe and without risks to the health of employees and independent contractors.

This includes identifying and controlling risks to health or safety in relation to the use of vehicles, manual handling and infectious diseases.

Employers must, so far as is reasonably practicable, provide or maintain plant or systems of work that are safe and without risks to health.

Employers must provide employees with the necessary information, instruction, training or supervision to enable them to do their work in a way that is safe and without risks to health.

Employers and self-employed persons must also ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, that people other than employees are not exposed to risks to their health or safety arising from the their conduct.