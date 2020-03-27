Menu
Subscribe
Login
ON THE CARDS: Construction of the new permanent truck breakdown pad is scheduled to begin later this year.
ON THE CARDS: Construction of the new permanent truck breakdown pad is scheduled to begin later this year.
News

Work on new Gatton Pads to begin this year

27th Mar 2020 3:32 PM

A TRANSPORT and Main Roads representative has confirmed that the new truck breakdown pad at Gatton will fix the “unacceptable” issue of the current set up.

Truck drivers had a number of complaints with the temporary decoupling site that opened last year, including visibility concerns and the short two-hour time restriction.

Drivers said due to the two-hour limit, and the fact that legally larger vehicles could not travel further east, a second prime mover was required to shift decoupled trailers, making round trips to Brisbane impossible.

The department representative said the facility would allow parking for up to 30 Type 1 road trains and trailers would be able to be left for longer periods.

Work is scheduled to begin later this year.

The TMR representative said the current set up was monitored by TMR Traffic Compliance, however, they had not had to enforce any penalties.

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Truckies need help: Senator stirs up action plan in letter

        Truckies need help: Senator stirs up action plan in letter

        News Senator Glenn Sterle has written to Transport Minister Michael McCormack offering to work with him to help truckies get better working conditions.

        NHVR relax accreditation burden during COVID19 crisis

        NHVR relax accreditation burden during COVID19 crisis

        News NHVR reducing burden on industry accreditation

        ATA calls for extension of truck driver medicals

        ATA calls for extension of truck driver medicals

        News Extend truck driver medicals as well as other certificates

        Truckstops should be 'driver fatigue management centres'

        Truckstops should be 'driver fatigue management centres'

        News Driver asks for help with truckstop issues