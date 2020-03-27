Work on new Gatton Pads to begin this year

ON THE CARDS: Construction of the new permanent truck breakdown pad is scheduled to begin later this year.

ON THE CARDS: Construction of the new permanent truck breakdown pad is scheduled to begin later this year.

A TRANSPORT and Main Roads representative has confirmed that the new truck breakdown pad at Gatton will fix the “unacceptable” issue of the current set up.

Truck drivers had a number of complaints with the temporary decoupling site that opened last year, including visibility concerns and the short two-hour time restriction.

Drivers said due to the two-hour limit, and the fact that legally larger vehicles could not travel further east, a second prime mover was required to shift decoupled trailers, making round trips to Brisbane impossible.

The department representative said the facility would allow parking for up to 30 Type 1 road trains and trailers would be able to be left for longer periods.

Work is scheduled to begin later this year.

The TMR representative said the current set up was monitored by TMR Traffic Compliance, however, they had not had to enforce any penalties.