Woolworths says thank truckies with care packages

Woolworths are handing out care packages to truck drivers to thank them for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Woolworths are handing out care packages to truck drivers to thank them for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Woolworths is distributing “care packages” to truck drivers who deliver to their distribution centres and stores.

The care packages will contain items such as hand sanitiser, tissues, disposable gloves, water, coffee vouchers, and snacks.

Woolworths Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Graham said the last couple of months had been extremely busy across its entire supply chain network.

“The additional volume of stock flowing through our distribution centres and into stores has only been made possible with the support of our valued transport partners and their teams,” he said.

“Many drivers will have made sacrifices at work or at home to keep the food and essentials flowing into stores for Australian communities.

“We appreciate everything they do for Woolworths, and the care packs are just a small way of giving something extra back and saying thank you for all their efforts.

“Truck drivers are essential to our business and we want to do what we can to support their safety and wellbeing as well, just like we do for our own team members.”

Approximately 4,000 care packages are being distributed to drivers across the country, put together by Woolworths team members.