Woman jailed for hit-run crash that killed truck driver

Jatinder Brar was on a delivery run for Woolworths when Brine crashed into his truck, killing him.

A SPEEDING, disqualified driver who was high on methamphetamine and trying to escape police in a stolen car has been jailed for seven years for killing a delivery driver in a hit-run.

Sophie Brine's actions were labelled "simply reprehensible" by District Court Judge Joanne Tracey as she passed a sentence that will keep the mother-of-four behind bars for at least five years and seven months.

Outside court the mother of Jatinder Brar, who died in the crash and would have turned 27 on the day of sentencing, was asked whether she could forgive Brine.

Shaking her head, she said, "she ruined my world, this world is nothing for me now".

Brine, 27, was speeding along Kings Rd, Salisbury South on January 4 last year when she ran into the back of a delivery truck driven by Mr Brar.

