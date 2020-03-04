Menu
Subscribe
Login
Jatinder Brar was on a delivery run for Woolworths when Brine crashed into his truck, killing him.
Jatinder Brar was on a delivery run for Woolworths when Brine crashed into his truck, killing him.
News

Woman jailed for hit-run crash that killed truck driver

4th Mar 2020 12:07 PM

A SPEEDING, disqualified driver who was high on methamphetamine and trying to escape police in a stolen car has been jailed for seven years for killing a delivery driver in a hit-run.

Sophie Brine's actions were labelled "simply reprehensible" by District Court Judge Joanne Tracey as she passed a sentence that will keep the mother-of-four behind bars for at least five years and seven months.

Outside court the mother of Jatinder Brar, who died in the crash and would have turned 27 on the day of sentencing, was asked whether she could forgive Brine.

Shaking her head, she said, "she ruined my world, this world is nothing for me now".

Brine, 27, was speeding along Kings Rd, Salisbury South on January 4 last year when she ran into the back of a delivery truck driven by Mr Brar.

READ MORE AT THE ADELAIDE ADVERTISER

court crash truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        NRFA sets its goals for 2020

        NRFA sets its goals for 2020

        News REST area advocate Rod Hannifey has two firm targets as newly elected vice-president of the National Road Freighters’ Association.

        Speeding truckies prompts harsh warning from top cop

        Speeding truckies prompts harsh warning from top cop

        News NEW South Wales top traffic cop Phil Brooks has issued a warning to those in the...

        Queensland truckie makes headlines after citizen’s arrest

        Queensland truckie makes headlines after citizen’s arrest

        News NOT only did this quick-thinking truckie perform a citizen’s arrest when he saw a...

        Share your insight into road transport with NHVR

        Share your insight into road transport with NHVR

        News Survey seeks insight into industry’s safety management