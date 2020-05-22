Menu
Police are appealing for information about the crash. Photo: Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advocate.
Woman dies after crash with a truck

22nd May 2020 1:10 PM

A WOMAN has died following a two-vehicle crash in New South Wales’ far north yesterday.

Just before 5pm, emergency services were called to Mount Lindesay Road, near Old Ballandean Road, at Tenterfield, following reports a truck and a Ford Laser sedan collided.

The passenger of the car, a 59-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old, was taken for Tenterfield Hospital in stable condition and underwent mandatory testing.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old woman, was not injured and was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from New England Police District established a crime scene with officers from the Crash Investigation Unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision in the area at the time is urged to come forward.

fatal crashes fatalities truck driver
