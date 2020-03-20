Without Con, concerts like this can’t go ahead

SYDNEY-based truckie Con Giallourakis played a major role in ensuring a much anticipated North Queensland entertainment concert featuring Sir Elton John was held.

But his part would not have been recognised without Big Rigs meeting him by accident. He was parked at the BP Cluden Roadhouse with his Mercedes Benz V8 Actron, the day before the concert at New Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

Quietly spoken Con works for New South Wales company Affordable Haulage and was enthusiastic about his load.

“I have the power supply material for the Elton John concert and have loved bringing it up from down south,” Con said.

“He is so famous.”

This was an event of massive proportions for the north Queensland capital and surrounding regions. Not only because of the high profile of Sir Elton but it was also the first event held at the brand spanking new Stadium located on the banks of Ross Creek near the CBD.

More than 20,000 people turned up to see Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour performance. His concert will be mentioned in local history for decades and while Con delivered the equipment on time and in good condition, his trip did not go without mishap.

Trucks carrying equipment for the Elton John concert parked at the new stadium.

Con was happy to yarn about other aspects of the road transport industry and he reckons the overall best rest areas for truckies in the country are in Victoria.

“There are not enough rest areas in Queensland. In NSW they are not too bad but most of the Victorian ones are great for truckies,” he said.

Outside work Con enjoys a game of poker at the Rooty Hill RSL Club in western Sydney although the NSW capital is not his favourite place to drive.

“It is a nightmare for us truckies driving in Sydney and Melbourne because it is so busy and some motorists do dangerous things,” he said.

Con rates the highway between Grafton and Ballina in NSW as the one he finds challenging to drive on.

“There are still lots of road works and you have to be so careful,” he said.