Menu
Subscribe
Login
CON GIALLOURAKIS
CON GIALLOURAKIS
News

Without Con, concerts like this can’t go ahead

Alf Wilson
20th Mar 2020 1:30 PM

SYDNEY-based truckie Con Giallourakis played a major role in ensuring a much anticipated North Queensland entertainment concert featuring Sir Elton John was held.

But his part would not have been recognised without Big Rigs meeting him by accident. He was parked at the BP Cluden Roadhouse with his Mercedes Benz V8 Actron, the day before the concert at New Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

Quietly spoken Con works for New South Wales company Affordable Haulage and was enthusiastic about his load.

“I have the power supply material for the Elton John concert and have loved bringing it up from down south,” Con said.

“He is so famous.”

This was an event of massive proportions for the north Queensland capital and surrounding regions. Not only because of the high profile of Sir Elton but it was also the first event held at the brand spanking new Stadium located on the banks of Ross Creek near the CBD.

More than 20,000 people turned up to see Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour performance. His concert will be mentioned in local history for decades and while Con delivered the equipment on time and in good condition, his trip did not go without mishap.

Trucks carrying equipment for the Elton John concert parked at the new stadium.
Trucks carrying equipment for the Elton John concert parked at the new stadium.

Con was happy to yarn about other aspects of the road transport industry and he reckons the overall best rest areas for truckies in the country are in Victoria.

“There are not enough rest areas in Queensland. In NSW they are not too bad but most of the Victorian ones are great for truckies,” he said.

Outside work Con enjoys a game of poker at the Rooty Hill RSL Club in western Sydney although the NSW capital is not his favourite place to drive.

“It is a nightmare for us truckies driving in Sydney and Melbourne because it is so busy and some motorists do dangerous things,” he said.

Con rates the highway between Grafton and Ballina in NSW as the one he finds challenging to drive on.

“There are still lots of road works and you have to be so careful,” he said.

driver profile truck driver truckin in the tropics
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Industry unites to fight for more help during virus battle

        Industry unites to fight for more help during virus battle

        News Faster payment terms, and tax and toll concessions are among the many solutions put forward.

        Coronavirus forces HVIA to postpone ComVec 2020

        Coronavirus forces HVIA to postpone ComVec 2020

        News The industry gathering on the Gold Coast is the latest summit disrupted by...

        7 issues the QTA is fighting for during COVID-19 crisis

        7 issues the QTA is fighting for during COVID-19 crisis

        News Big Rigs sat down with Queensland Trucking Association chief executive officer Gary...

        Importance of data collection in building better roads

        Importance of data collection in building better roads

        News Expert believes engineers should have access to fleet telematics to better inform...