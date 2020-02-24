Menu
Truckies aren’t set on the VTA’s new Driver Salute program.
News

Winning an award will not make roads safer

24th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

WHILE the Victorian Government is trying to do the right thing and acknowledge the great work that truckies are doing every day with a new rewards program, Big Rigs followers don’t think they’re going about it the right way.

The VTA Driver Salute program acknowledges and rewards heavy vehicle operators and drivers that demonstrate best-practice safety in the course of their duties.

It’s powered by DriveRisk, a company that uses video technology to help operators and drivers change behaviour and identify risk.

But driver Wes Hines said putting cameras directly on drivers placed an unnecessary pressure on them.

“The cost of the tech alone borne by the transport companies would be better invested in levelling the playing field with regards to pay rates, also with abolishing km rate and ensuring a level playing field with owner driver rates,” he said.

“This would go a long way to improving actual safety, not just a shop front to win an award.”

