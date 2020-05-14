Menu
Wide load transport slows down due to COVID-19

Alf Wilson
14th May 2020 6:00 AM

COVID-19 has slowed down work for many pilot escort drivers such as 68-year-old Townsville based Kev Sawyer.

Kev has been an escort driver for seven years after having worked as a diesel fitter for decades.

During his time escorting wide loads Kev has travelled through Queensland, the Northern Territory and New South Wales.

“The biggest load I was an escort for was a sub station transformer down to Collinsville. It was 6.5m wide and very long,” Kev said.

Another memorable load Kev was an escort for was a bucket for a dragline down to Toowoomba.

“The last job I did was a few weeks ago was escorting dongas to Collinsville. But it has definitely slowed down since the coronavirus crisis. Most of the loads we escort aren’t considered essential services,” he said.

Kev said that there was not enough pull off areas for wide loads.

“Especially along the Townsville to Cairns section of the Bruce Highway,” he said.

Kev said he has worked with truck drivers from many companies over his time.

“Often on a job there will be trucks involved from different companies,” he said.

Meanwhile Queensland Police have implemented a variation to police escorts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary variation which started on April 1 will remain in place during the period covered by the disaster declaration or at a date determined by the NHVR, TMR or Queensland Police.

It impacts Class 1 over size and over mass operators with vehicles not exceeding 5.5 metres in width and 35 metres length, by subs The temporary variation will affect operators of class 1 over size and over mass vehicles not exceeding 5.5 metres in width and 35 metres in length, by substituting QPS escorts with additional accredited level two escorts and or level one pilots.

