Why we need more transport modelling in Sydney

ANYONE who has travelled the roads of Sydney, and its surrounding suburbs, can clearly see the issues related to rapid urban sprawl.

Road systems can be choked by heavy traffic, heavy vehicles not moving as quickly as they should be, and lost productivity in the road transport sector through time spent inefficiently.

Meysam Ahmadpour of SMEC, a leading engineering and development consultancy firm, was to speak on this complex subject at the Sydney Build Expo, which was due to start today but is now postponed until next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He told Big Rigs in our preview interview that with so much of Sydney built so close together, the lack of space means more importance has to be placed on the optimisation of assets we already have.

Mr Ahmadpour said traffic modelling has many levels, from upper levels of realising the need for major infrastructure projects, right down to creating the best solution for smaller operators such as councils.

Meysam Ahmadpour

He and his team at SMEC look at the trouble zones, deeming them ‘red spots’. From this point, they begin engagement, collating data and trying to come up with a best fit solution, based on benefit, cost and analysis.

Traffic modelling helps planners to understand existing conditions, and to quantify these conditions. Ultimately they are working to find out ‘what is making the system act this way’. Traffic modelling is also cheaper than building, he added.

“Major roadworks are not always the result of traffic modelling, and sometimes it is possible to make a change with a quick solution.”

Mr Ahmadpour has worked on some rather high profile infrastructure projects within NSW, including the Sydney Gateway link and NorthConnex.

Traffic and transport modelling is a complex subject, yet one of the best means available to create the most efficient road systems possible, he said.

With Sydney rapidly expanding, there is a greater need to be able to plan and execute infrastructure projects in the best way possible.

“For transport operators, this means less lost time in traffic, quicker routes, more efficient running of heavy vehicles, and many more ways to help optimise the way a transport business operates.”