Who are the 2020 National Trucking Industry Award finalists?

THE Australian Trucking Association has announced the finalists for the 2020 National Trucking Industry Awards, recognising businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond the requirements of their role to improve their workplace and the industry.

"While we are in the midst of unprecedented and stressful times, it has never been more important to celebrate the valuable contribution of the trucking industry and its people," ATA Chair Geoff Crouch said.

"Trucking is essential to the Australian way of life and is connected to every industry from agriculture to construction and retail. It's important we recognise the outstanding businesses and individuals whose actions inspire others and make a positive impact," he said.

QTA industry awards 2019. Rex Chapman

The 2020 National Trucking Industry Award finalists are:

Outstanding Contribution to the Australian Trucking Industry

•Rex Chapman, Total Insurance Agencies, Strathpine QLD

•Robert Cavanagh, Cavanagh's Transport / Stockmaster, Inverell NSW

•Lindsay King, Transking, Wetherill Park NSW

National Professional Driver of the Year

•Sarah Brosnan, Fonterra Farm Milk Cartage, Latrobe TAS

•Philip Crowe, Western Suburbs Concrete, Penrith NSW

•Russell Lee, Directhaul, Darwin NT

National Trucking Industry Woman of the Year

•Bette Phillips-Campbell, Uniting Victoria, Euroa VIC

•Roslyn Anderson, Wales Truck Repairs, Smithfield NSW

•Candice Lureman, VISA Global Logistics, Banksmeadow NSW

National Training Excellence Award

•Chemtrans, Truganina VIC

•K & S Energy, Truganina VIC

•Wagners Transport, Toowoomba QLD

TruckSafe John Kelly Memorial Award

•SRH Milk Haulage, Rutherford NSW

•DT Rogers Bulk Transport, Wallace VIC

•Brown's Citrus Transport, Gayndah QLD

Wagners Transport's Kenworth prime mover in B-triple trial in Qld.

Mr Crouch said the award judging panel, led by former ATA Chair Trevor Martyn, were extremely impressed with the professionalism and passion demonstrated by the award nominees.

"I would like to thank all award nominees for their service to industry and commitment to ensuring its safety and professionalism," Mr Crouch said.

Mr Crouch said that while usually the award winners are announced at the ATA's Trucking Australia conference at the Foundation Sponsors Gala Awards Dinner, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic meant the award presentation will be delayed.

"The safety and health of the community is our highest priority. We will give our award winners the proper recognition they deserve when it is safe to do so, at an event that pays appropriate respect to the history and prestige of these awards," Mr Crouch said.

The National Trucking Industry Awards are sponsored by BP, Volvo, National Transport Insurance, Cummins South Pacific, Sutton Road Training Centre TISC, and AEI Transport Insurance Brokers.