Whites Diesels is back in business with new owner

EW Whites Diesels managing director Cameron Black wants to set the record straight.

Yes, Whites Diesels, as we used to know it, collapsed into administration on December 27 in a sorry state after more than 28 years in business.

According to mainstream media reports, it owed employees $271,286, creditors another $690,657, and had just $26 left in the bank.

But Mr Black said that since then his company Tranzmile, a leading truck, trailer and 4WD parts and lubrication supplier, had stepped in to reopen the doors.

While its debts to creditors total $961,943, Whites Diesels Australia, renowned as a Mercedes Benz specialist, supplying parts for all Benz buses and one of the largest stockist of engine and body parts for trucks, was owed $467,185 by 148 of its customers.

Debtors included many of Queensland’s transport companies including the Gold Coast’s Surfside Bus Lines, Townsville Sunbus, Sunshine Coast Sunbus, Stradbroke Island Buses and Wide Bay Transit.

Whites’ assets also included $1.88 million in inventory, $50,930 in vehicles and $43,500 in other assets.

Cameron with Leon, the first customer through the doors in the new look store in Sydney.

“We bought all the assets of the business, including the trading name, from February 1,” Mr Black said.

“It was the perfect entree for us to get into the bus market and we were looking at opening a Sydney branch ourselves, so it ticked quite a few boxes for us.”

The new owners have closed the Gold Coast outlet, but have reopened Sydney and Brisbane, and were expecting to cut the ribbon on the new-look Townsville operation later this month.

“We like dealing with small and medium customers. It’s important to us to service small and medium fleets, whether it’s truck or bus, and Whites Diesels had a good reputation for that,” Mr Black said.

“They (Whites Diesels’ former owners) had certainly moved away from that in recent years and that was one of reasons they had got in trouble.

“We want to take it back to that and support the whole market, and not just the top end of town.

“They had diversified into other product lines that they shouldn’t have so we’re refocusing on bringing it back to the core business, which is European truck and bus parts.”

“We’re a family-owned business too and we’re bringing that same family-owned commitment to getting Whites back up and running.”

Mr Black said Whites Diesels would also continue to be the Australian distributor for Daewoo bus parts.

All parts carried by Whites Diesels will also now be available at all Tranzmile outlets, extending Whites Diesels reach in rural areas.

“Whites Diesels and Tranzmile are a natural complimentary fit, and having both brands under one umbrella will allow each entity to flourish in their respective markets,” he added.

“We will bring our proprietary software solution to Whites Diesels, which is one facet of our dedication to high levels of customer service.

“We expect this expansion into a national company to propel the companies forward.”