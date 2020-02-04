Whites Diesels Australia collapses with $26 in accounts

AUSTRALIA'S leading supplier of bus and truck spare parts has been put into administration with just $26 in its bank account and debts to creditors reaching almost $1 million.

Whites Diesels Australia collapsed into administration on December 27.

Employees are owed $271,286 while creditors are owed $690,657 according to a report on the supplier's finances.

Whites is renowned as the Mercedes Benz specialist, supplying parts for all Benz buses and one of the largest stockist of engine and body parts for trucks.

Whites Diesels, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016, is now under the control of administrators Andrew Cummins and Peter Krejci.

Mr Cummins hosted the first meeting of creditors on January 9, where he said it was "not viable to continue to trade the business due to insufficient funds".

