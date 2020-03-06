Menu
Subscribe
Login
Brad White and his truck at Ravenshoe.
Brad White and his truck at Ravenshoe.
News

What’s the most popular item Brad’s delivered on a hot day?

6th Mar 2020 6:00 AM

BRAD White drives a Nissan UD for Campbell’s Wholesale based in Cairns and delivers food to many parts of the beautiful Atherton Tablelands.

Big Rigs saw the 48-year-old Brad parked in a backstreet at Ravenshoe doing book work.

“I have delivered to the IGA supermarket here and travel a 200km radius from Cairns and go as far as Cape Tribulation up north and Cardwell to the south,” Brad said.

I asked Brad what was the most popular item he delivered on a hot day when the temperature was in the mid 30s.

“It would have to be soft drink which is very popular especially in hot weather,” he said.

Brad is originally from Wollongong in New South Wales and has been in the far north for six years.

“I have been with Campbell’s for nine months and the boss is a great bloke. Each week I do five trips,” he said.

The first truck Brad drove was an old International at Griffiths in NSW.

A passionate supporter of the St George Dragons in the NRL, Brad enjoys fishing when he gets time.

“I have landed some Barramundi,” he said.

north queensland trucking truck driver truckin' in the tropics
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Pretty in purple for special syndrome awareness truck

        Pretty in purple for special syndrome awareness truck

        News Kelly Transport is raising awareness for a rare condition with a custom-built truck featuring a special one-off paint scheme.

        US driver pulled out before truck explodes

        US driver pulled out before truck explodes

        News Two officials workied together to drag a truck driver to safety

        QTA shares inspiring messages for International Women’s Day

        QTA shares inspiring messages for International Women’s Day

        News QTA marks International Women’s Day with a breakfast with members

        The next upgrade to the M1 revealed

        The next upgrade to the M1 revealed

        News GOLD Coasters are getting their first look at what the next major M1 upgrade...