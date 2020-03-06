What’s the most popular item Brad’s delivered on a hot day?

Brad White and his truck at Ravenshoe.

BRAD White drives a Nissan UD for Campbell’s Wholesale based in Cairns and delivers food to many parts of the beautiful Atherton Tablelands.

Big Rigs saw the 48-year-old Brad parked in a backstreet at Ravenshoe doing book work.

“I have delivered to the IGA supermarket here and travel a 200km radius from Cairns and go as far as Cape Tribulation up north and Cardwell to the south,” Brad said.

I asked Brad what was the most popular item he delivered on a hot day when the temperature was in the mid 30s.

“It would have to be soft drink which is very popular especially in hot weather,” he said.

Brad is originally from Wollongong in New South Wales and has been in the far north for six years.

“I have been with Campbell’s for nine months and the boss is a great bloke. Each week I do five trips,” he said.

The first truck Brad drove was an old International at Griffiths in NSW.

A passionate supporter of the St George Dragons in the NRL, Brad enjoys fishing when he gets time.

“I have landed some Barramundi,” he said.