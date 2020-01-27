What would you do to boost productivity?

What would you do - better facilities, cut the red tape or get experienced truckies to make decisions?

HUNDREDS of truckies answered that question on the Big Rigs Facebook page and many had great ideas.

"(We need) better facilities along the road for truckies because they are like everyone else," Ashley Smith said.

Bill Meirs seconded that - "Cut the bloody red tape and get the authorities to behave like normal, moral people instead of targetting transport just because they can," he said.

One of the main points raised, was to listen to the experienced truckies who are "out there on the roads everyday" and not "Monash University students like NHVR and governments do now".

Simba Basy's suggestion was to start by "building highways and arterial roads pronto".

Other suggestions included a 14-hour standard day for drivers, companies paying "better wages", having set rates, getting rid of the log book, and making all rules and regulations national.