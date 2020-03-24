What will happen if we run out of fuel? Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

What will happen if we run out of fuel? Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

IF OUR nation is this concerned over toilet paper stocks, then how are they going to react if we run out of liquid fuel?

That’s the question some truckies were wondering after Australian Trucking Association chair Geoff Crouch slammed the Australian Government for agreeing to lease space in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Instead, he said the government should store an emergency reserve here.

“Liquid fuel is critical to trucking and critical for our economy. This is both a national economic issue and a national security issue,” Mr Crouch said.

Bruce Skelton said the road transport industry would be brought to a halt if overseas storage shipments didn’t make it as the government would grab whatever fuel was in reserve “real quick for emergency services”.

David Mole thought it was an overexaggeration. “There are more than one storage facility in each capital city as well as regional terminals so at any given time there is a high level of supply,” he said.