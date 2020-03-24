Menu
Subscribe
Login
What will happen if we run out of fuel? Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
What will happen if we run out of fuel? Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
News

What will happen if we run out of fuel?

24th Mar 2020 6:00 AM

IF OUR nation is this concerned over toilet paper stocks, then how are they going to react if we run out of liquid fuel?

That’s the question some truckies were wondering after Australian Trucking Association chair Geoff Crouch slammed the Australian Government for agreeing to lease space in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Instead, he said the government should store an emergency reserve here.

“Liquid fuel is critical to trucking and critical for our economy. This is both a national economic issue and a national security issue,” Mr Crouch said.

Bruce Skelton said the road transport industry would be brought to a halt if overseas storage shipments didn’t make it as the government would grab whatever fuel was in reserve “real quick for emergency services”.

David Mole thought it was an overexaggeration. “There are more than one storage facility in each capital city as well as regional terminals so at any given time there is a high level of supply,” he said.

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        This Queensland council to install public toilet soap

        This Queensland council to install public toilet soap

        News Sunshine Coast Council will install and maintain soap dispensers in all public toilet facilities across the region to help combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...

        Police target risky behaviour at level crossings

        Police target risky behaviour at level crossings

        News RISKY driver behaviour at level crossings will be targeted by police in support of...

        COVID-19 AID: $100k for operators who can’t pay wages

        COVID-19 AID: $100k for operators who can’t pay wages

        News New rescue package gets a big tick from the Australian Trucking Association.

        Logan truckie a hero after citizen's arrest

        Logan truckie a hero after citizen's arrest

        News BIG Rigs social media followers have labelled a Queensland truck driver a “top...