Geelong boy Arkady Douglass celebrates his birthday with cleanaway garbage man
What a trucking good birthday gift!

1st Jun 2020 9:43 AM

THERE'S nothing more than three-year-old Arkady Douglass loves more than watching the garbage truck every week.

So when social distancing restrictions meant a big birthday celebration was off the table, mum Sarah Barto decided to find a creative way to make her son's birthday special.

"He's always loved watching the recycling truck," she said.

"He'll sit in the driveway every week and watch it. He even knows which one is recycling, which one is green waste and rubbish."

Ms Barto got in touch with the City of Greater Geelong and Cleanaway to help organise the special surprise.

As soon as he saw the recycling truck through the fence, Arkady was beyond excited.

Originally published as Boring birthday in iso? Rubbish!

