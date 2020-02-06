Menu
PHOTO: Facebook/Truck Surf Hotel/@yorickleusink @one.minute.worlds
What a truckin' good way to go on holidays

Kate Dodd
6th Feb 2020 9:32 AM

IF YOU'RE a truck enthusiast and love going on holidays, there's not too much to do to help you combine those loves other than going to visit iconic spots like the World's Largest Truck Stop, Iowa 80, or see where your favourite trucks are made.

But an overseas company has managed to find a way to combine both loves - and we think it's a great idea and there's no reason it can't catch on in Australia.

Truck Surf Hotel was created by two Portuguese surfers, trip guide Daniela Carneiro and surf coach Eduardo Ribeiro, who wanted a new way to explore uncrowded surf spots with the best waves, different natural parks and mountains, live different cultures with a "luxurious hotel on wheels that goes everywhere".

The Truck Surf Hotel is a converted Mercedes Actros with a special system that allows the walls and the ceiling to expand, says the Truck Surf Hotel website.

It includes a living room on the first floor, with a toilet and bathroom, outside there's a lounge terrace and upstairs are access to five rooms - four shared double rooms and a private room.

Trips are available in Portugal or Morocco, unfortunately not in Australia.

But one can hope, right?

Find out more here https://trucksurfhotel.com/.

