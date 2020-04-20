What to do in COVID-19 crisis

FIRSTLY, some personal observations: They say we have never faced such a catastrophic event such as the one we are in now (COVID-19).

Well, that is the reason why there have been so many mixed messages by the authorities. At least that is what our politicians and bureaucrats would have us believe.

The truth is, the world has endured many deadly epidemics throughout its history. It is for this reason most insurance policies have “exclusions” for such things as epidemics, pandemics, war, terrorism, etc.

The reason they have exclusions within an insurance policy is that they have continuously proved throughout history to be very costly events and could potentially bankrupt an insurance company.

From an insurance point of view, the basic ethos of insurance is to “prepare for the worst and hope for the best”.

This phrase forms the basics of any risk assessment and management plan.

Hopefully, should we be faced with another event such as COVID-19, our governments and their advisers will conduct their risk assessments in the manner for which risk assessments were developed and that is to; identify the risk, evaluate the risk and mitigate the risk based on the worst case scenario.

COVID-19 Insurance Relief Package

So many mixed messages, from so many different sources.

Let us try to make sense of it all.

• Six months deferred premium payments:

Although we appreciate the sentiment behind this offer, we believe it is not the best option because, after the six months has expired, you may be required to pay the full 12 months premium immediately and, given there would only be six months left on the policy, it would be unlikely a Premium Funder would finance you premium half way through your policy term.

Even if you decided to be a bit cheeky and just cancel your policy after six months, you will still have to come up with six months of premium for what is called “time on risk”.

Secondly, we all know insurance can be a legal minefield so do we really want to get into a scenario where we have to make a claim after, say, five months and have to fight to have the claim accepted because the premium is “unpaid”.

We even have to cough up the full yearly premium plus excess, just to get the insurer to look at a claim.

There are other options that can be considered should you find you are struggling to meet insurance premiums.

If you find yourself in this situation, your first call should be to your insurance broker.

If they are unable to help provide some solutions, then feel free to give us a call.

We make no promises other than we will work our butts of to try and help.

COVID-19 responsibilities and claims

As part of your responsibilities and as a business owner, as always, you have a responsibility to adhere to all health and safety directions/recommendations and do everything you can to reduce any risk to yourself, your employees and the general public.

And although pandemics are exclusions under most general insurance policies, we encourage you to contact your broker to seek clarification for your own personal circumstances.

Before we go;

Never underestimate how valuable an “essential service” the transport industry is to this country.

You have all proven that once again during this current crisis.

Times are tough but the men and women of transport are tougher.

We will get through this, but we need you lot to keep it all going. Keep it up you lot, Australia needs you.

Important: All answers and information contained within this article should be considered as general advice only. This advice should only be considered as general in nature and its intent is only to prompt the readers to investigate their own individual insurance. It has been prepared without taking into account the readers own individual objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of that, before acting on the above advice, the client or any persons should consider its appropriateness (having regard to their objectives, needs and financial situation) and seek further independent advice from their own financial adviser.

Contact us via email to: editor@bigrigs.com.au with your question and our guru will respond to your question via our new column each month. (All names and personal information will be kept confidential). Not all questions will be published, but if you have provided your contact details we will respond to all queries within a reasonable time frame.