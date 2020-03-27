Menu
What to do if you need to cross into WA

27th Mar 2020 2:59 PM

ALL truck drivers seeking to cross the Western Australian border will need to complete a Biosecurity Travel Form to enter designated biosecurity areas imposed by the WA Government to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The forms will be provided to drivers by officers at checkpoints.

Western Australian Labor Senator Glenn Sterle acknowledged the state’s government for the proactive steps they had taken, as well as Cam Dumesny, the Western Roads Federation chief executive officer, for his leadership and the work he and his office are doing to ensure drivers have access to the most up to date information available.

Cam Dumesny, chief executive of the Western Roads Federation. Supplied
SOME HELPFUL INFORMATION FROM THE WRF

Entry in to Western Australia

Everyone entering Western Australia has to fill in a Transit Form.

There are no general exemptions at this stage.

Part of the Transit/Arrivals Form will allow for your drivers to request an exemption, which will be granted, and they will be allowed to proceed without having to isolate for 14 days.

Drivers can stay in WA for only so long as is reasonably required to perform his or her duties.

Mr Dumesny said the WRF was working with the NTRTA and LRTA-WA to develop a process to present to WA Police and Government to enable a more automated process for the industry.

However, discussions with WA Police indicate that there is no real chance of this happening for at least a week.

Regional lockdowns

Access is now restricted into the following regions:

  • Kimberley (comprising all four local government areas);
  • Shire of Ngaanyatjarraku;
  • Parts of the Shire of East Pilbara that encompass the communities of Jigalong, Martu homeland communities and Kiwirrkurra.

Mr Dumesny said locking down these regions impacted Perth to Darwin connections via the GNH and Great Central Road access.

The Trans Access road will also be impacted.

Action by the WRF in-conjunction with the NTRTA and LRTAWA will ensure all freight routes and freight access remains open.

coronavirustransport senator glenn sterle western australia western roads federation
