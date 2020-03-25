What ticks you off when it comes to roadworks?

TRUCKIES get frustrated by many a thing while they drive up and down Australia’s highways, but drivers have revealed exactly what ticks them off when it comes to roadworks.

Flashing lights, lazy traffic controllers, zero flexibility or commonsense, incorrect signage and inconsistent speeds were just some of their gripes.

Michael Wregg said he could think of a few that he’d faced: “The traffic controller standing in the lane forcing us onto the edge, blinding road work lights, traffic controllers jumping in front of our trucks to slow down when we are already 10kms under their posted speed limits, forcing us to slam on the brakes”.

Damian Burbidge agreed. He took issue with controllers expecting trucks to slow down from 100km/h to 40km/h with no notice.

“They will start waving and carrying on like pork chops,” he said.

James McPherson brought up detours. He said you ask the person on traffic ‘is the detour B-double rated, any low bridges or weight restrictions?’ and they don’t know.

“Five minutes later you run into a police officer.”

Big Rigs followers shared their gripes during discussions after Transport Field Driver Training boss David Faulkner said truck drivers needed to be consulted by those undertaking roadworks as their needs were not being taken into account.