Menu
Subscribe
Login
Roadworks create many headaches for truckies. Picture: Richard Serong
Roadworks create many headaches for truckies. Picture: Richard Serong
News

What ticks you off when it comes to roadworks?

25th Mar 2020 6:00 AM

TRUCKIES get frustrated by many a thing while they drive up and down Australia’s highways, but drivers have revealed exactly what ticks them off when it comes to roadworks.

Flashing lights, lazy traffic controllers, zero flexibility or commonsense, incorrect signage and inconsistent speeds were just some of their gripes.

Michael Wregg said he could think of a few that he’d faced: “The traffic controller standing in the lane forcing us onto the edge, blinding road work lights, traffic controllers jumping in front of our trucks to slow down when we are already 10kms under their posted speed limits, forcing us to slam on the brakes”.

Damian Burbidge agreed. He took issue with controllers expecting trucks to slow down from 100km/h to 40km/h with no notice.

“They will start waving and carrying on like pork chops,” he said.

James McPherson brought up detours. He said you ask the person on traffic ‘is the detour B-double rated, any low bridges or weight restrictions?’ and they don’t know.

“Five minutes later you run into a police officer.”

Big Rigs followers shared their gripes during discussions after Transport Field Driver Training boss David Faulkner said truck drivers needed to be consulted by those undertaking roadworks as their needs were not being taken into account.

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Freight exempt from border closures

        Freight exempt from border closures

        News ALL freight movements will be exempt from the state's border closure restrictions, confirmed the Queensland Trucking Association this afternoon.

        You’ll still be able to eat and shower, say roadhouses

        You’ll still be able to eat and shower, say roadhouses

        News TRUCKIE favourite Mortlake Roadhouse is assuring drivers their facilities are still...

        SARTA boss explains new interstate rules and obligations

        SARTA boss explains new interstate rules and obligations

        News Peak body outlines steps operators should take when travelling interstate.

        MaxiTRANS well placed to help with new tax write-offs

        MaxiTRANS well placed to help with new tax write-offs

        News The company already has a large range of both new and pre-owned trailers already in...