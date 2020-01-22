What kind of servos do you want?

Where do we need service stations?

Where do we need service stations?

TRUCKIES want American-style truck stops.

That's according to social media user and Big Rigs Facebook follower Ricky Lawson.

"Their truck stops are like small towns," he wrote.

David Roll agreed, adding: "Get a meal, any parts for ya truck etc while in there. These idiot designers could learn a thing or two from their layouts."

They were responding to reports of new service station proposed for the Warrego Highway at Chuwar.

The proposal to the Ipswich City Council includes a service station, three fast-food outlets and a medical centre.

But others readers suggested amenities, including chemists, could be beneficial.

"It would be very handy on my route," Nigel Rutley said.

Kris Jackson however said what we don't need more of is the "Maccas and KFCs", the "chew and spew" types.

"More practical things like parking, truck wash, weigh bridge, old-fashioned fresh food restaurants and clean amenities would be good," he wrote.