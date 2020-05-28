What is wrong with this picture?

This would have to be one of the strangest configurations National Heavy Vehicle Regulator compliance officers have ever seen.

This would have to be one of the strangest configurations National Heavy Vehicle Regulator compliance officers have ever seen.

NATIONAL Heavy Vehicle Regulator officers in Victoria couldn’t believe their eyes during a recent patrol when they saw this unconventional vehicle travelling down the Monash Freeway.

Principal Safety and Compliance Officer Russell Greenland said the combination was unlike anything he had seen before.

“The prime mover and A-trailer were both unregistered, with the A-trailer sporting fake plates that had been made up at a local market,” Russell said.

“Both trailers were also defective with chassis cracks, bald tyres and some non-operational lights on the A-trailer and a cracked chassis, worn suspension bushes, significant rust and broken U bolts on the unaligned second axle on the B-trailer.

“Additionally the driver was driving under a license that only allowed him to tow one trailer and he was towing two, so he was also unlicensed by category.

“Just about the only thing he had going for him was that it was less than 19 metres in length.

“What makes the combination strange is that the A-trailer is very, very short and single axle, while the second trailer is not a trailer that would ever be part of a B-double configuration, it’s the sort of trailer to be towed behind a tipper.”

Things got even weirder once they started looking into the background of the truck.

“In trying to get some answers, we contacted the registered owner of the B-trailer – who told us he hadn’t seen it in 66 years!” Russell said.

“He’d sold it in 1954 and was very surprised to be getting a call after all these years. From our investigations it seems it has been sitting on a farm for a very lengthy period and police are still looking into its ownership.”

The matter will be referred to NHVR prosecutions.