Western Star and DAF find growth in tough market

SALES SPIKE: Western Star managed to find positive ground with 28 new truck sales recorded in May.

SALES SPIKE: Western Star managed to find positive ground with 28 new truck sales recorded in May.

THE big downturn in the new truck sales market in Australia continued in May with VFACTS and Truck Industry Council (TIC) data showing another 26.5 per cent drop in customer deliveries.

Year-to-date new truck sales in Australia are down a full 20 per cent and while June is traditionally a bumper month for the retailers and the manufacturers it’s hard to see that number turning around in the foreseeable future.

In total, 2,615 new heavy commercial vehicles were handed over to customers in May 2020, around 900 vehicles short of the same month in 2019.

What makes the 26.5 per cent drop more dramatic for the industry though is the sharp decline in heavy-duty truck sales in the month.

The data shows just 756 heavy-duty sales in May, down from over 1,200 sales in the corresponding month of last year, or nearly 38 per cent.

Medium-duty also struggled with sales off nearly 30 per cent (515 units compared to 734). Light-duty fared best with a slightly more positive 16 per cent decline (1,344 units compared to 1,610).

Despite the doom and gloom there were a couple of manufacturers that have reason to smile after finishing ahead of their May 2019 totals.

Western Star managed to find positive ground with 28 new truck sales recorded in the month, up from 22 last May.

DAF Trucks also found some growth in heavy-duty with 41 new trucks sold, up from 36. Add the 3 medium-duty sales recorded by DAF in the month and the U.S.-owned brand enjoyed a better than 12 per cent lift.

And International Trucks sold 4 trucks in May for no net gain or loss in comparison to May 2019.

But sadly, they are about the only real positives we could squeeze out of the data.

You could say that the Japanese trio - Isuzu, Hino and Fuso had decent performances because all finished above the industry average declines (Isuzu -11.8 per cent), Hino (-11.4 per cent) and Fuso (-7.5 per cent).

Freightliner (-44 per cent), Iveco (-51.6 per cent), Kenworth (-47.6 per cent), Mack (-26.0 per cent), MAN (-77 per cent) and Mercedes-Benz (-37.2 per cent) all felt plenty of pain.

After a recent run of gains, Swedish duo Volvo and Scania both came back to the field somewhat in May. Volvo delivered 157 trucks, a 37.2 per cent reduction and Scania dipped to just 55 sales, a 53 per cent drop.

The Isuzu N-Series bounced back to romp home in the light-duty segment with 378 total unit sales in May, or about 28 per cent market share.

Australia’s best-selling medium-duty truck also came from the Isuzu stable. Volvo took the mantle in heavy-duty with 155 sales, and was joined by only Isuzu (109 sales) and Kenworth (108) with triple-figure deliveries.

Overall, Isuzu also maintained the highest-selling truck brand in Australia title with 710 total. Hino again finished with the silver medal (427) and then the multi-brand players Daimler Trucks (345), Volvo Group (268), PACCAR (152), Iveco (93) and Penske (62).