Western Star all the way for Mark

PASSING through Campbelltown the other day, after an excellent lunch with Janet and her crew at the Half Way Deli, we were fortunate to catch up with Mark Johns from Launceston, when he dropped in for a welcome refreshment break.

He was driving an immaculate 2016 Suncoast Express Western Star Constellation with a DD13 Detroit upfront at the time and he was towing a triaxle flat deck trailer back to Launceston from Ross.

“I have been with Suncoast for six years now, and I would have to say they are a great crowd to work for, and coming as I do from Fingal, they are pretty well a local outfit,” he said. “We work all over the place so there is always plenty of variety, and I really enjoy running up and down the east coast too.

“All up, I’ve been driving for 15 years or so, beginning initially driving heavy rigids and working my way up to semi-trailers, and I still enjoy both the job, and the driving, especially on a Tasmanian summer’s day like this.

“No, I’d have to say I am still enjoying it all, and have no real regrets!”

We asked him about how he spends his time off, and he told us he plays golf.

His favourite golf courses are Mowbray and the Malahide Golf Club in Fingal.