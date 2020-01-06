Western and South Australian border to remain closed

THE border from South Australia into Western Australia remains closed, says the Western Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

In a release late last night, the department said travellers located from Balladonia east to the WA - SA border are being asked to prepare to relocate to a safer place.

The border remains closed to ensure the welfare of travellers and travel is still not safe from Norseman, east towards the West/South Australian border and from South Australia into Western Australia.

DFEWS is considering a relocation plan as the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting increased temperatures, hot gusty winds and lightning mid - week.

This weather could increase the size and intensity of current fires. Lightning could also start new fires along the Eyre Highway.

Light vehicle, truck and caravan owners are getting prepared to relocate; however, people will only be relocated if firefighters can identify a window of safety.

All travellers outside of this area are asked not to proceed to this area.

Western Roads Federation chief executive officer Cam Dumesny thanked stuck truckies for their patience.

"Sorry to those still stuck at Salmon Guns but we are still trying to arrange something," he said.

"Also to SGT Honey and the Norseman Police who have gone above and beyond to help.

"I want to thank DFES for arranging the urgent drop of insulin to a truck driver stuck at Caiguna after we had received the request."

He said the situation was on-going and every state transport association across the country was actively working to assist their members and industry throughout this nationwide situation.