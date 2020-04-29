Menu
Liz Martin at the Transport Hall of Fame. Picture: MATT GARRICK
News

‘We’re not out to harm Alice Springs’

James Graham
29th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

Former National Road Transport Hall of Fame boss Liz Martin is adamant there is plenty of room in Australia for another trucking museum.

The long-time CEO at the iconic Alice Springs institution opened her own transport shrine in hometown Port Pirie in mid-March but tells Big Rigs it’s not meant to be a rival.

For one, the Stories from the Road Museum is much smaller than the famous operation to the north she ran for 30 years before the NT Government took over in 2019, just weeks before the annual reunion.

One of the 30 or so trucks on display in Port Pirie.
There are only 30 or so trucks on site, alongside a growing collection of buses, and an array of other collectables, from dolls to sewing machines and ‘kitchenalia’.

There is a Wall of Legends, a feature Alice Springs also has, but Ms Martin said the Port Pirie version focuses on those who ply the South Road, from Adelaide to Darwin.

“I don’t look as it as vengeful,” said Ms Martin when asked if that’s the way the Port Pirie venture might be perceived by some.

“I really hope it [the hall of fame] survives, and I’m happy one day, if they need it, to help them make it continue to survive.

“That’s 30 years of my life, of course I don’t want it to die. I think myself and my really good team of volunteers have given the industry the greatest gift we could have given them.”

