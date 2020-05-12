NORTH Queensland owner-operator Col Morris is a community minded truckie who assists the Golden Octopus Foundation which supports kids with cancer.

The 59-year-old’s Townsville based company is CM Haulage and he owns a Kenworth and an S-Line.

“I have been carrying blocks for demountables and the Golden Octopus Foundation does a good job,” he said.

The name of the Foundation is included on a sign on doors of his trusty old Kenworth which has a 400hp Cummins motor and an 18 speed road ranger gearbox.

“I have been a truckie since 1979 and wouldn’t want to do anything else,” he said.

Col said he didn’t stop much at roadhouses other than for fuel and enjoys motor bike riding when he gets some time off.

When he is in the area Col likes fuelling up at the Puma on the northern side of Bowen beside the Bruce Highway.

The worst road he gets along is the Flinders Highway especially between Charters Towers and Julia Creek.

Col reckons truckies in the modern times don’t seem to enjoy a “sense of humour on the roads like they did years ago.”

The quietly spoken driver also has some strong opinions about the coronavirus crisis.

“It really is scary and you even had to check out which way the wind is blowing when I stand near anybody who coughs. Basically we just have to try and look after each other,” he said.

Golden Octopus Foundation is a children’s cancer research charity which was started in 2015 by Keely Johnson.

Its aim is to raise funds to employ nurses across Australia which generally costs around $300,000.

Burdekin singer Ms Johnson said she started the charity after she had cancer.