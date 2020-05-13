‘We hope the public will appreciate us more after this’

ANDREW is a one-man truck operator at Lockwood Transport Excavations (LTE).

His mode of transport is a 2006 Freightliner Columbia with a 520 Cummins Signature, pulling a 45’ drop deck. Andrew and partner, Kim’s main income is derived from carting hay and machinery from their Victorian base to – well anywhere, really – but mainly into NSW and Queensland.

“We own the truck outright,” said Andrew. “We took a loan out for the trailer, but we left about $10 on the house mortgage and we can redraw off that as and when needed. It simply means that we are paying very, very low interest. And in this climate that is probably a good thing.

“One of the benefits with us is that our main cartage is hay and machinery. We deal directly with farmers and that’s something that won’t be stopped. We have up at Gundagai who has a feedlot. Once the cattle are locked into the feedlot program, they have to stay there until October. So he has to continue to feed the stock. It would be nice if I could organise for him to give me a nice little eye fillet or wagyu as well. I suppose that would be called ‘skimming off the top’.

“We’re hoping that holds us in fairly good stead,” said Kim.

“On top of that there is always the load boards and the like. Because of the way transport has been restricted for normal people, you basically have to have trucking companies moving anything and everything – particularly with borders closing. It’s possibly a short term boon for some within the transport industry.

“Although sad to say, a benefit has come from the pandemic in that operators such as ourselves, who deal directly with farmers and machinery houses, are held in fairly high regard. It would be nice if that regard lasts for the industry as a whole beyond this.”

Currently Andrew has not been driving into South Australia and Queensland so hasn’t encountered those border closings. However he is constantly back and forward between New South Wales and Victoria.

Andrew's Covid kit.

He is normally away up to four nights a week. “Since the pandemic we have the road largely to ourselves. Interestingly enough though, New South Wales is quite, but when you cross back into Victoria the car traffic increases exponentially. I don’t think Victorians are taking this seriously enough. We’re based in the Bendigo area. I was heading home about 10.30 the other night and the hoons in town were still carrying on as though nothing has changed. They obviously don’t get it.”

How has Andrew found the truck stops?

“It was hard going for a while and it’s still far from perfect, but at least the Government has recognised that we need somewhere to put ourselves away from ‘the office’ for a little bit. Social distancing means one driver per table and the truckies area is not that big in most stops. With the reopening of truck lounges the problem is with one person per table you’re only gonna fit six people in each. There is a case for some of those big areas to be roped off from the public but allow truckies to be able to sit. It’s a truck stop anyway and at the moment non-essential travel is not allowed.

“Out the front all the seats are gone so I’ve not been able to sit inside or out. Kim says to go and use the 45 foot dining table behind the truck. Sitting down at a table and watching TV or whatever for 15 minutes makes a big difference on a trip in terms of breaking it up and feeling more refreshed.

“It’s just a hassle to get a feed. You stand there and wait in line, then the girl behind the counter steps back and you think, ‘Jeez I’m not diseased’, but it makes you feel pretty ordinary. I was talking to a Booths driver last week and he was saying that when this first started they were treating us like social lepers. But as interstate drivers in particular, I think we’re probably the cleanest out of the bunch. We’re socially isolated all day anyway. We talk to each other through UHF. When we sit down for a meal at the roadhouse we normally sit by ourselves having a meal and then go off and hop back in the truck after a shower so you’re all nice and clean.

Andrew and Kim's Freightliner

“We’ve got COVID-19 kits in the truck and also in our cars. The kits consists of antibacterial wipes, antibacterial spray, hand sanitiser, baby wipes, neoprene gloves and face masks. I’ve got signs to put on the truck when I stop at night for my breaks. The sign says ‘This vehicle has been cleaned and sanitised. Please do not touch my vehicle, please do not enter my vehicle’. I’m just trying to keep people away.

“It’s at the point where, if I go to Maxi Parts for example to get something, I’ll hop back in the car or truck and spray the crap out of it with Glenn 20. Then I’ll disinfect myself just to make sure, because I can’t afford to not be on the road.

“They really should be reducing the rate of registration at the moment to help out the people who are helping them. We hope that the end of this the public will have a greater appreciation of what the professionals in the industry do, day in day out.

“There are guys that spend $50,000 a month on fuel. We’re lucky that we we’re a single vehicle operation. That said we still chew through the juice on a trip to Townsville and back – or in fact anywhere. People don’t appreciate that fact.

“If I was quarantined for 14 days or more and the truck was just sitting there, I would lose a heap of business that I probably wouldn’t get back because someone else will have taken it over.

“At home Kim’s in charge and we’ve probably got the cleanest house on the estate. There are days where I’ve come I’m in the middle of the night and she’ll say, “Righto, shoes off! Then I go straight to the bathroom and have a shower while she throws my clothes straight into the washing machine and washes them immediately. She says she’s not getting coronavirus off anybody, and I don’t blame her. She is keeping us both healthy as possible. Neither of us can afford to get sick.

“Even with con notes, I asked a customer whether he still wanted them. He said you’re not sick. I said no so he said he would still take them from me. He is social isolated himself as well, living in the middle of nowhere. So I get him to sign it with a metal pen. Once he’s finished I sanitise it then put sanitiser on his hands, he washes his hands and I wash mine and everybody is happy. It’s just another procedure that becomes normal. It’s now standard operating procedure.

“Let’s hope we all come out on the other side of this with an appreciation for the simple things in life, what keeps us together and the industry being recognised as a profession rather than a bunch of cowboys – which, unfortunately many view us as being.”