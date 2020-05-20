We can’t stay this isolated

Social distancing, working from home, home schooling – all new concepts now part of our daily lives and for some of us here for the foreseeable future.

Some workers will choose to continue to work from home after the lockdown laws are relaxed and some will challenge their companies for flexibility for the chance to combine time in the office and working from home.

I read somewhere of a trial where workers were trialling smart watches to keep their distance from each other but seriously, who wants to live like this. Not me, I am one of the lucky ones who still comes into work every day and can indulge in some office conversation and have face-to-face meetings. I don’t want to live in a society where I can’t hug my mates and shake hands with colleagues and business associates.

I am not prepared to live in a world without touch, nor am I prepared to start the ludicrous elbow bump. Ugh, they say to cough or sneeze into your elbow and then share those germs by bumping elbows, how disgusting!

The working from home and the home schooling have not affected me at all but my friends and family who are dealing with both have some hilarious stories to tell about recalcitrant children. I am sure they are not quite as funny if you are the parent trying to teach them.

We need to get back to normal, whatever that may look like. Back to work, back to school, back to going out with friends. We are isolated enough in the trucking industry without being denied the right to catch-up, catch up for a meal, a quick coffee or a few drinks with our mates. Many workers may not have families or are separated by distance and their workmates are their substitute family.

We can talk to our pets, but they don’t have much conversation and while we can banter over the internet, it is definitely not the same as taking the mickey out of someone in person.

I was supposed to be in the USA for the past few weeks so have been feeling the pain of missing my friends and family over there, while wanting to re-plan the trip as I am worried about their welfare.

However, it seems that travel overseas will not be allowed for quite some time and now the Great American Truck Show has been cancelled as well as our own homegrown Alexandria Truck Show we are not being given much to look forward to here either.

Maybe we need to plan for a celebratory end of 2020 party towards November to give us something to anticipate!