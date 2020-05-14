‘We can’t just leave them by themselves’

Modelling from Sydney University shows a potential 53 per cent increase in suicides due to COIVD-19 impacts.

Western Australia's peak trucking body plans to lobby all the state's major business groups to unite in calling for a co-ordinated government approach to mental health.

With the release of modelling from Sydney University showing a potential 53 per cent increase in suicides due to COVID-19 impacts, Western Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny said it's clear that something urgent needs to be done.

"This study unfortunately translates potentially to more deaths in just one Australian region than has occurred nationally from the virus itself," said Mr Dumesny.

Mr Dumesny agreed with Sydney University Professor Ian Hickie of the Brain and Mind Centre who said in the report that there was a "scatter gun approach" to funding with many new initiatives every year.

"It is not co-ordinated and it's not effectively delivered."

Mr Dumesny said mental health was a critical issue that impacted our people, our friends and our families.

"We need a better response that actually delivers real results," he said.

He said he understood frustrations - he'd had four approaches from four different programs to get something going.

"There are too many programs and not enough on the ground effective delivery so it's time to start thinking outside the box," he said.

Mr Dumesny said he knew all road transport associations were working hard to try and raise the issue.

"With my ex-military background, mental health is always something I've had an interest in - given we lose more people to suicide than to combat and I bring that same commitment into transport," he said.

"Mental health wasn't something we discussed [back in the day] - if you had a bad day you were just told to suck it up.

"We're getting more aware but we've got a long way to go and it's time to start treating it seriously.

"We've got drivers that come across accidents where maybe there's death or serious injury and at the end of the day there's no support for these drivers, they're just left inside their truck for hours afterwards.

"As an industry we can't just leave them by themselves, we can do better than that."