Watch out for 640-tonne superload in Victoria next week

SUPERLOAD ROUTE: VicRoads says to expect delays if travelling along this road next week.

EXPECT delays if driving at night from Melbourne to Gippsland next week, warns VicRoads in a new superload advisory.

From June 1-4, a 640-tonne, 100m haul will be crawling along the 173km stretch from the Port of Melbourne to the Loy Yang Power Station.

At almost six metres wide it takes up the entire width of the road, so can't be overtaken, and will only have a top speed of 25km/h.

"This is a very complex operation due to the size and weight of the superload so there are no designated viewing opportunities," said VicRoads.

"Please keep clear during transit and when the superload is parked as safety is our number one priority."

Delays are likely if you're travelling:

• between Port Melbourne and Dandenong South after 9pm on Monday, June 1.

• between Dandenong South and the Yarragon Weighbridge Station after 10pm on Tuesday 2 June 2.

• between the Yarragon Weighbridge Station and Loy Yang in Traralgon after 10pm Wednesday, June 3.

The journey from Dandenong South to Loy Yang B along the Princes Highway will cause the most disruption on the night of Tuesday 2 June.

The load will take up to 9 hours travel this route and there will be limited opportunities for passing. Expect long travel times due to detours.

For more information on the roads affected, click here, and check real time advice at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.