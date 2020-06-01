Menu
Subscribe
Login
HAPPY DAYS: Warwick Driver Miles Benn said the reopening of the truck wash would allow Warwick Saleyards to grow.
HAPPY DAYS: Warwick Driver Miles Benn said the reopening of the truck wash would allow Warwick Saleyards to grow.
News

Wash reopens, truckies rejoice

1st Jun 2020 9:43 AM

A NEW $500,000 recycled water plant has not only guaranteed the convenience of transport to the Warwick Saleyards but its very future.

Operators were left with "no notice" in March 2019, when the region's only public truck wash was closed due to drought.

But now, Queensland government funding has secured the reopening of a "droughtproof" truck wash.

The plant is expected to reduce the truck wash town water consumption by up to 70 per cent.

For truck driver Miles Benn, who was forced to travel up to 100km away to wash his trucks, the news will not only benefit his company but also those farmers who depend on him.

"It was a pain in the a--. Unfortunately, we had to add the cost onto farmers - they were told if they wanted us to cart fodder, they had to pay extra to be able to wash out," he said.

"It's unfortunate but we couldn't afford that cost."

Saleyards superintendent Bernie Brosnan said that financial ease would help maintain the yards.

READ MORE AT THE WARWICK DAILY NEWS

 

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Court finds truck drivers on road to recovery

        Court finds truck drivers on road to recovery

        News Two truck drivers busted with ice have avoided jail time after a judge recognised they were on the road to recovering from drug addiction.

        What is wrong with this picture?

        What is wrong with this picture?

        News NATIONAL Heavy Vehicle Regulator officers in Victoria couldn’t believe their eyes...

        Pledge to be Road Safe, this Fatality Free Friday

        Pledge to be Road Safe, this Fatality Free Friday

        News Rarely a day goes by that the average Australian doesn’t use a road.

        HVIA appeals crippling cost for marking plates retrofit

        HVIA appeals crippling cost for marking plates retrofit

        News THE impending requirement to replace current rear marker plates to meet a new...