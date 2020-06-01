Wash reopens, truckies rejoice

HAPPY DAYS: Warwick Driver Miles Benn said the reopening of the truck wash would allow Warwick Saleyards to grow.

A NEW $500,000 recycled water plant has not only guaranteed the convenience of transport to the Warwick Saleyards but its very future.

Operators were left with "no notice" in March 2019, when the region's only public truck wash was closed due to drought.

But now, Queensland government funding has secured the reopening of a "droughtproof" truck wash.

The plant is expected to reduce the truck wash town water consumption by up to 70 per cent.

For truck driver Miles Benn, who was forced to travel up to 100km away to wash his trucks, the news will not only benefit his company but also those farmers who depend on him.

"It was a pain in the a--. Unfortunately, we had to add the cost onto farmers - they were told if they wanted us to cart fodder, they had to pay extra to be able to wash out," he said.

"It's unfortunate but we couldn't afford that cost."

Saleyards superintendent Bernie Brosnan said that financial ease would help maintain the yards.

