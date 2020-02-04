Was there any road rule this killer wasn’t breaking?

When Sophie Brine fatally struck Jatinder Singh Brar, she was high on drugs, speeding, on her phone and driving disqualified while fleeing police in a stolen car.

THE atrocious criminality of a young woman whose dangerous driving killed a hardworking truckie has been condemned in court as the mother of her victim said she now has "no hope and nothing to live for".

Jatinder Singh Brar, 25, was killed after Sophie Louise Brine crashed her stolen white Ford Territory into his Woolworths delivery truck on Kings Rd, Salisbury South, on January 4 last year.

Jatinder Singh Brar was killed on January 4, 2019, when Sophie Brine smashed her stolen car into his delivery truck.

The District Court heard on Monday how Brine, who killed one of her best friends in a car-surfing incident in 2010, was breaking almost every road rule at the time.

Mr Brar, 25, died instantly after being crushed inside the truck's cabin.

