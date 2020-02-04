Menu
Subscribe
Login
When Sophie Brine fatally struck Jatinder Singh Brar, she was high on drugs, speeding, on her phone and driving disqualified while fleeing police in a stolen car.
When Sophie Brine fatally struck Jatinder Singh Brar, she was high on drugs, speeding, on her phone and driving disqualified while fleeing police in a stolen car.
News

Was there any road rule this killer wasn’t breaking?

4th Feb 2020 10:26 AM

THE atrocious criminality of a young woman whose dangerous driving killed a hardworking truckie has been condemned in court as the mother of her victim said she now has "no hope and nothing to live for".

Jatinder Singh Brar, 25, was killed after Sophie Louise Brine crashed her stolen white Ford Territory into his Woolworths delivery truck on Kings Rd, Salisbury South, on January 4 last year.

Jatinder Singh Brar was killed on January 4, 2019, when Sophie Brine smashed her stolen car into his delivery truck.
Jatinder Singh Brar was killed on January 4, 2019, when Sophie Brine smashed her stolen car into his delivery truck.

The District Court heard on Monday how Brine, who killed one of her best friends in a car-surfing incident in 2010, was breaking almost every road rule at the time.

Mr Brar, 25, died instantly after being crushed inside the truck's cabin.

READ MORE AT THE ADELAIDE ADVERTISER

crash jatinder singh brar stolen car truck driver truckie
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Production of all-new Mack MD series to start in July 2020

        Production of all-new Mack MD series to start in July 2020

        News MACK Trucks launched the all-new Mack MD series of medium-duty trucks, adding to its already robust product line-up to reach new customers and applications.

        Man dies in Victorian truck crash

        Man dies in Victorian truck crash

        News A man has been killed in a accident, crashing his truck into trees

        Speedos should be the same

        Speedos should be the same

        News Some said there would never be a level playing field.

        Truckies want these at rest areas

        Truckies want these at rest areas

        News What should rest areas have?