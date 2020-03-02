Menu
Speeding truckie arrested on outstanding warrants. PHOTO: NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Command
News

Wanted truckie caught after speeding mistake

2nd Mar 2020 11:47 AM

A SPEEDING truckie, who was already wanted by police, has appeared in court for allegedly ignoring police direction to pull over.

Police said officers were performing speed enforcement duties on the Hume Motorway at Mittagong just after midnight on Saturday, February 29, in a 110km/h zone when a semi-trailer was detected travelling at 131km/h.

Police allege they took up a position behind the heavy vehicle as it continued to travel north on the motorway, however the driver appeared to “ignore police direction” and refused to stop his vehicle until he arrived at the Pheasants Nest Service Area.

Police approached and spoke with the 21-year-old driver from Western Australia and after a check on the driver, they identified two outstanding warrants in relation to previous traffic matters.

He was placed under arrest as a result of the warrants and was taken to the Southern Highlands Police Station and charged with the warrants, exceeding the heavy vehicle special speed limit by more than 20km/h and disobeying a police direction to stop his vehicle.

He was subjected to both alcohol and drug testing, which returned negative results and the truck was defected for a non-compliant speed limiter.

He driver was bail refused and appeared at the Goulburn Local Court over the weekend.

