Want to help improve freight effeciency on the Newell?

TRANSPORT for NSW is calling for local businesses in Finley and surrounding areas to tender for the opportunity to be involved in the construction of a new overtaking lane on the Newell Highway.

Transport for NSW South West Region Director Lindsay Tanner said the Newell Highway Program Alliance is scheduled to start work on a new southbound lane near Fullers Road, about four kilometres south of Finley, in late February. The overtaking lane is expected to take about six months to complete.

"Transport for NSW is seeking local suppliers and labour to help the project team carry out this work. We are hosting an information session in Finley to discuss opportunities for suppliers and talk to the community about this work," Mr Tanner said.

"We encourage businesses and community members to attend the information session and have a chat with the Alliance team members who will provide information on the opportunities available, what is required and how to tender for the work."

The information session will be held between 4pm and 7pm tomorrow, Thursday, February 6 at Finley Hall, corner of Wollamai Street and Murray Street in Finley.

The Newell Highway Program Alliance is delivering about 30 additional overtaking lanes over four years to improve safety, reduce travel times and improve freight efficiency on the Newell Highway.

Transport for NSW will keep the community informed as work on the overtaking lane at Fullers Road progresses.

For more information call 1800 577 295, email info@newellhpa.com.au or visit rms.work/nhpa