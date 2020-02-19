Wagga Wagga is the newest Penske dealer

PENSKE Commercial Vehicles has appointed the highly respected O’Reilly Trucks Wagga Wagga to its dealer network to service the southern New South Wales region.

O’Reilly Trucks will provide sales support, parts, and service functions for the Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck & Bus, and Dennis Eagle brands, while also taking on the representation of the Detroit brand.

Since opening O’Reilly Trucks in 2010, Brad and Tracey O’Reilly have continued to expand their operations and build on their well-earned reputation for technical and customer service excellence.

“Brad and Tracey are highly regarded within the Wagga community and bring a wealth of experience to the Penske dealer network,” said Scott Taylor, network development manager, Penske Commercial Vehicles.

“Brad spent several years working in the former Penske Power Systems, previously MTUDDA, branch in Wagga Wagga, specialising in the Detroit product – first as a senior technician, then as a foreman, and finally as the service manager, before taking on a new challenge and ultimately opening O’Reilly Trucks.

“With two decades of experience, and a family history with Western Star, Brad and Tracey are passionate about our brands.

“This, combined with their proven track record in delivering outstanding customer service and technical excellence will ensure our new and existing Western Star, MAN, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit customers will receive the best of care whether they are buying a new truck, or seeking parts and service support.”

Reaping the rewards of having invested in their workforce, dealership, and customers over the past decade, Brad and Tracey have established a loyal customer base.

“Tracey and I are honoured to work with some of the same customers today that I first worked with almost 20 years ago, and we consider it a huge privilege to add the Western Star, MAN, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit brands to build on this foundation,” said Brad.

“We are passionate about tough and reliable American brands like Western Star and Detroit. And now with the addition of European brands like MAN and Dennis Eagle that lead the way in innovation and safety, we feel that we have a full complement of brands to offer customers in southern New South Wales.”

O’Reilly Trucks will commence its appointment providing sales support, parts, and service functions at 4 Say Street, East Wagga Wagga, NSW on March 2, 2020.

Accordingly, Hartwigs will cease its representation of the Western Star Trucks, MAN Truck & Bus, and Dennis Eagle brands in Wagga.