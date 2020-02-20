Menu
WA Senator Glenn Sterle shared this opinion piece about Minister for Industrial Relations Christian Porter’s wage theft warning. Photo: Matthew Poon
News

Wage theft warning must go to top of transport chain

Senator Glenn Sterle
20th Feb 2020 8:39 AM

I READ with interest in the West Australian today that the Minister for Industrial Relations Christian Porter has put corporate Australia, or as I like to refer to them, the economic managers at the top of the supply chain on notice amid more news of wage theft overnight.

After it was revealed that Coles ripped off more than $15 million from its staff, the Minister warned companies that if they are found to have underpaid their staff, they will face the "most vigorous" wage theft laws "Australia's ever seen". This is a good thing for Australian workers.

But it must not stop here.

We in the transport industry know that wage theft in the transport industry has been rampant for years. And has anything been done to hold the economic managers at the top of the supply chain in the transport industry to account? No.

If Minister Porter was serious, and I don't believe he is, he would act against clients of transport companies who squeeze the financial living daylights out of the supply chain down.

And do we hear anything from the Federal Government about wage theft from our truckies, owner drivers and trucking companies? NO.

Wage theft and lengthy payment terms are both results from the dodgy management of those at the top of the supply chain who continue to squeeze everything they can out of the transport industry.

These companies know who they are and I will continue to call them out until they change their bad management habits.

